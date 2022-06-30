Albert D Mason Inc. Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 21.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $175.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.55 and its 200-day moving average is $197.49.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.21) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,180.00.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.