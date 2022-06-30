Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 1,390 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $287,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 49.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 203,744 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 67,415 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.4% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 113.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821,810 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,877,000 after buying an additional 437,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

