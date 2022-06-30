Albert D Mason Inc. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,995 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $3,264,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Intel by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Intel by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 35,214 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 388,797 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.29 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

