Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Major Shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria Acquires 3,500,000 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $144.54 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $3,007,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,054 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.