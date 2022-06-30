Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Major Shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria Acquires 3,500,000 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of ARE stock opened at $144.54 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $3,007,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,054 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.17.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
