Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Up 136.0% in June

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,099,200 shares, an increase of 136.0% from the May 31st total of 3,008,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70,992.0 days.

Shares of ALFFF stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

