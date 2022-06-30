Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Up 136.0% in June

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,099,200 shares, an increase of 136.0% from the May 31st total of 3,008,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70,992.0 days.
Shares of ALFFF stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.
Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)
