Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $16.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQN. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 697,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 132,756 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 522,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 288,689 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,710,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,116,000 after buying an additional 104,662 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 133.34%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

