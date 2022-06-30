Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Trimmed by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.00. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $228.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

