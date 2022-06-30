Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Update

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the May 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ALYA opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $203.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Alithya Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.36.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Alithya Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alithya Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 447,188 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alithya Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

