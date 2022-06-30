Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.11.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $98.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $148.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Allegion by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,583,000 after buying an additional 1,744,674 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $168,938,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $126,793,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,817,000 after purchasing an additional 636,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,338,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

