AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 22nd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE AWF opened at $9.70 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
