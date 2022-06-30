AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 22nd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AWF opened at $9.70 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWF. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,178,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 41.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

