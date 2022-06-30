AllSafe Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $36,649.23 and $12.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00024645 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

