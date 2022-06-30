Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
