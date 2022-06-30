Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

