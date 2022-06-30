Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $10,747,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 551,695 shares of company stock valued at $25,615,094. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,245.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,280.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,581.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

