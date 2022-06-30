Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,747,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 551,695 shares of company stock worth $25,615,094 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,245.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,280.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,581.46. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.