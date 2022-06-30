Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie stock opened at $154.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

