Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at HSBC

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HSBC from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATUS. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.09.

NYSE ATUS opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146,366 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $48,540,000. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

