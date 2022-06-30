AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE DIT opened at $161.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.41. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $122.85 and a twelve month high of $270.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 0.94%.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

