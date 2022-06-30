Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AEE. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Ameren stock opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.79. Ameren has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ameren by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ameren by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

