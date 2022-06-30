American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Decreased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $95.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

