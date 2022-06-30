American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $43.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $36.30 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,212,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1,183.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after buying an additional 551,410 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,708,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after buying an additional 196,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,512,000 after buying an additional 193,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.