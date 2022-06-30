American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Reduced by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in American Express were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,264 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $139.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $136.49 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.