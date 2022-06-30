American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Invests $506,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

VOO opened at $349.64 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

