American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 658,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,332 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in American Software were worth $13,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA increased its position in American Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 83,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,953,000 after buying an additional 40,954 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Software by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in American Software by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 396,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Software by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $543.64 million, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

American Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.