Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

EL opened at $256.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.21. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

