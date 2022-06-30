Analysts Set Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Price Target at GBX 453.33

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 453.33 ($5.56).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASCL shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 450 ($5.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Ascential from GBX 254 ($3.12) to GBX 430 ($5.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.40) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.11), for a total value of £20,823.60 ($25,547.29).

Ascential stock opened at GBX 263.40 ($3.23) on Monday. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 296.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 334.20. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 4.92.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

