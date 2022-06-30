Analysts Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Target Price at $48.08

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.08.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

In related news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,484 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Exelon by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Exelon by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $1,186,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.