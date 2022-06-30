Analysts Set Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target at $139.50

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 33.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 307,392 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $90.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.83.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

