Analysts Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target at $86.69

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.69.

IAFNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of IAFNF opened at $48.56 on Monday. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.