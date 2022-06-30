Analysts Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) PT at $36.29

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $17.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.01.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,451,000 after buying an additional 596,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at about $11,925,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $4,485,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 334.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 157,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,136,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.