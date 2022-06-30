Analysts Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Target Price at $31.83

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.87. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $36.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after buying an additional 3,328,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,297 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $24,206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,023 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

