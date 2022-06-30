Analysts Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Price Target at $100.17

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RPM opened at $78.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. RPM International has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

