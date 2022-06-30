Analysts Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Price Target at $57.28

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

