Analysts Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target at $93.85

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.54.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

