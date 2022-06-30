Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target at $153.29

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMXXF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at $101.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.31. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $95.32 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

