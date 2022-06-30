Analysts Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Target Price at $79.22

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Voya Financial by 147.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,731,000 after buying an additional 3,021,715 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,887,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after buying an additional 1,379,316 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $61,153,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,417,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

