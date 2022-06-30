Analyzing Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) & KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for KDDI and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KDDI 0 4 0 0 2.00 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 1 1 1 0 2.00

Dividends

KDDI pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays an annual dividend of $3.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.4%. KDDI pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KDDI and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KDDI $48.52 billion 1.49 $5.99 billion $1.35 11.62 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $15.17 billion 0.77 $1.26 billion $8.33 1.66

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KDDI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KDDI and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KDDI 12.41% 12.53% 6.32% Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 36.20% 75.97% 31.15%

Volatility & Risk

KDDI has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of KDDI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha beats KDDI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KDDI (Get Rating)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services. It also provides smartphone-centric payment, financial, and other services through au PAY gateway; au HOME, an IoT service that watches over pets using sensors and cameras; au Denki to conserve energy usage; AEON, an English conversation school. The Business Services segment offers data center services to corporate customers under the TELEHOUSE brand; and various solutions for network and cloud services, smartphones, and other devices. It is also involved in the provision of broadcasting, wireless broadband, mail order, IT support, call center, and temporary personnel services; and design, construction, maintenance, and operation support for communication equipment and submarine cable. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (Get Rating)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It also provides bulk shipping services comprising transport services for finished automobiles, heavy construction machines, and used cars; transportation services for bulk freight, which include iron ore, coal, and wood chips; and transportation services for crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, LNG, LPG, and ammonia for oil, petrochemical, and energy companies. In addition, the company is involved in the upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. Further, it operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

