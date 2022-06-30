Anna Mowry Buys 5,500 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) CFO Anna Mowry purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $15,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,937.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NAUT opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1,747.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 72,578 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 35,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 246,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

