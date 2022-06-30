Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,463.57 Average PT from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,437.86 ($17.64).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.40) to GBX 1,320 ($16.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,645 ($20.18) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.95) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,173 ($14.39) on Monday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,142.18 ($14.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,799.50 ($22.08). The company has a market capitalization of £11.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,416.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,457.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

