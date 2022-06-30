Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APOG. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

APOG stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $858.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

