Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Webster Bank N. A.’s 3rd Largest Position

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.4% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1,841.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Apple by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after buying an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

