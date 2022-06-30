Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $1,459,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,669,846.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $518,050.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,802. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.37. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $111.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $980.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.