Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) versus O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Financial Analysis

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Applied Optoelectronics and O2Micro International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 1 1 0 0 1.50 O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $3.90, suggesting a potential upside of 134.94%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and O2Micro International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $211.57 million 0.22 -$54.16 million ($2.01) -0.83 O2Micro International $101.10 million 1.07 $12.11 million $0.34 10.94

O2Micro International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O2Micro International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -25.50% -12.75% -7.19% O2Micro International 10.60% 10.85% 9.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

O2Micro International beats Applied Optoelectronics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Optoelectronics (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About O2Micro International (Get Rating)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, or distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.