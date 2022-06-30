Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of AUVI opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.72. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 62.99% and a negative return on equity of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied UV will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Applied UV (Get Rating)
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.
