Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Major Shareholder Sells $7,287,402.01 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $7,287,402.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,846,676.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 8th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 200,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $4,142,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 6th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $6,893,990.76.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.15. Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 129,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 495,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,776 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.