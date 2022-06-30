Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Major Shareholder Sells $7,287,402.01 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $7,287,402.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,846,676.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 200,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $4,142,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $6,893,990.76.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.15. Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 129,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 495,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,776 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

