Ark (ARK) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $55.58 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,033,793 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

