ARK Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 579,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of REE Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of REE Automotive by 3,960.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406,774 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $50,209,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of REE Automotive by 653.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,275 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $416.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. REE Automotive Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

