ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 159,636 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Kamada worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMDA. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Kamada by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Kamada by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 362,474 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Kamada stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. Kamada Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $203.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.00.
Several research analysts have commented on KMDA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Kamada Profile (Get Rating)
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating).
