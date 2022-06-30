ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 159,636 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Kamada worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMDA. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Kamada by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Kamada by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 362,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kamada alerts:

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. Kamada Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $203.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on KMDA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kamada Profile (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.