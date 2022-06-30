ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,016 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Innoviz Technologies worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $503.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 2,504.39%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

