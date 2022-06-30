ARK Investment Management LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

NYSE:XRX opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.33%.

In other Xerox news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $183,612.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 783,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,992,041.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Xerox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.