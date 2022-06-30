ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $180,000 in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

